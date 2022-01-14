Douglas County’s top emergency management officials took part in a Friday afternoon briefing by the National Weather Service on the winter weather being forecast for much of north Georgia this weekend.
Following the 20-minute briefing, top brass from Douglas County Fire/EMT, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglasville Police Department gave a brief summary of their plans for the possibility of snow and ice.
The NWS forecast as of Friday afternoon called for rain and snow showers Saturday night and through the day on Sunday. The forecast at weather.com called for rain and snow Sunday morning and then snow Sunday afternoon. While the NWS didn’t show predictions for snow and ice accumulation, weather.com showed “1 to 3 inches of snow expected” for Douglasville.
The NWS called the weather forecast a “very tricky and a challenging situation,” during the Friday briefing.
“We don’t want to let our guard down,” the meteorologist said.
Both the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglasville Police Department have plans in place in case severe weather hits the area.
Both agencies are urging citizens to stay off the roads unless its an emergency.
“Please use caution and avoid going out,” said DCSO Lt. Col. Tavarreus Pounds.
Georgia Department of Transportation crews began treating interstate and state highways Friday morning with brine solutions in areas that are expected to be impacted the hardest.
NWS said the weather could have an impact through Monday.
The Douglas County School System and most county government agencies are closed Monday because of the MLK Day Holiday.
“Our state is going to be impacted in some manner by this storm,” said Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
While local and state agencies are prepared for the worst, they are hoping for minimal impact.
The county DOT said it will work personnel in 12-hour shifts if local roads become dangerous.
“Hopefully, the storm will under-deliver,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news conference. “But it could over-deliver. … We’re throwing all the resources we have available at this.”
