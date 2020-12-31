Beau McClain will begin his fourth decade in public service as he was sworn-in for a new four-year term as Superior Court judge.
McClain was among several officials that participated in Tuesday evening’s swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected or reelected officials.
Each was given the Oath of Office by a judge before addressing residents.
The two-hour ceremony was broadcast live with only special guests of the officials allowed in Citizens’ Hall to view the ceremonies in person.
“Since I begin my career in public service, there have been seven governors in Georgia, and seven district attorneys in the county,” McClain said in beginning his brief address. “I want to do what is right for this county and country. I believe if it is not a good deal for both of us, then it is not a good deal.”
Christina Peterson was sworn in as probate judge. In recent weeks, Peterson has sparked controversy with high salary and budget demands that led to negative press from the local media and an Atlanta television station.
On Tuesday she briefly mentioned the press she had received for the budget demands.
Peterson pledged to serve the citizens of the county and thanked those that voted for her.
“Fifty-one thousand voters checked my name in the box,” she said. “I will fight for you as a person in your time of need. I’m taking care of families. I didn’t want to be a politician. I saw Douglas County had a need.”
Peterson and newly-elected District Attorney Dalia Racine made history as the first females of color to hold their respective offices.
Racine is the first Democrat to be elected as district attorney in 30 years.
“I want to continue to make this county safe so everyone can prosper,” Racine said. “How awesome, overwhelming and humbling this is for me.”
Racine thanked her parents for instilling the courage in her to dream big.
She also thanked her husband, Keith, who was by her side holding the Bible as she took her oath.
“Every Superwoman has a Superman,” she said. “In his case, he is Batman. Without you this would not have been possible. We have been together since we were teenagers. I’m happy and blessed. You are my co-captain along this journey.”
Renee Godwin said she is ready to put the controversy that surrounded her first term as coroner behind her and focus on her job.
Godwin blamed most of the problems on the former coroner — Randy Daniel.
“I had to clean up a lot of stuff in the office when I took over,” Godwin said in he speech. “I went through the most embarrassing first term as the first Black female coroner in county history. Together we won again, and I celebrate that with you.”
She said the focus in her second term will be on continued training and certification.
“We will go through training all year to generate new skills,” Godwin said. “I believe in quality service, and learning never stops.”
Other new officials and reelected officials who begin four-year terms in 2021 are:
• Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones
• District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson
• Clerk of Courts Annetta Danley Stembridge
• Tax Commissioner Greg Baker
• Sheriff Tim Pounds
• Board of Education Post 1 member Devetrion Caldwell
• Board of Education Post 5 member Glenn Easterwood
• State Court Judge Eddie Barker
• State Court Judge Brian Fortner
