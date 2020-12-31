Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.