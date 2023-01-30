After hearing that the occupants of the homeless camp behind the courthouse hadn’t had a hot meal in several days, the Rotary Club of Douglas County went into action.
On a sunny, but chilly Jan. 27, Rotary members served lunch to camp members that included smoked ribs, pork barbecue, chicken, beans and slaw.
Also, each member was given a snack bag.
“We wanted to help out,” Rotary member John Baker said.
Rotary member Joe Williams coordinated the project and did the cooking. He said he smoked the meats for about 18 hours before the camp members were served.
“It felt good hearing the men say they finally got a hot meal,” Williams said. “It’s an honor to serve our community. If we can make the day brighter for a few people by providing a hot meal, it’s worth all the time and effort.”
Rotary members spent three hours distributing the meals and talking with the camp members.
“There are some good folks at the camp,” Baker said. “We spent time talking with them. We wanted to make life a little easier if we can.”
He said this is one of many of there community projects they have scheduled for the year.
Rotarian Mark Broyles, a member of Alpharetta chapter, was in the area for business and stopped by to help.
“I just wanted to support the local Rotary club,” he said. “I felt the spirit once I got here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.