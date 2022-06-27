Local teams continue to get ready for 2022 season

Corey Jarvis is seeing a lot of carryover from last season’s success as his team continues to prepare for the upcoming season.
Last season, Lithia Springs reached the second round of the state playoffs for the first time in school history.
During summer workouts, Jarvis and his staff are concentrating on building depth with some of the younger players.
“The kids are working hard everyday,” Jarvis said.
The Lions lost in the quarterfinals of a 7-on-7 tournament at the University of Georgia.
Lithia Springs went 6-1 in the tournament.
“It was a good showing by our kids,” Jarvis said.
Douglas County is experiencing some success in summer competition.
The Tigers, who also reached the second round of the state playoffs last season, won the UGA tournament and finished as the runner-up the next week at Georgia Tech.
“We like the way the summer workouts are going,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said. “Our kids are responding in a positive way to the coaching.”
Douglas County defeated Buford for the championship in Athens before losing to Eagle’s Landing in the tournament finals at Georgia Tech.
This is the final week for workouts before teams observe the mandatory ‘dead week’ by the Georgia High School Association.
Teams are not permitted to hold workouts or any team activities next week.
Official practice for the upcoming season starts July 25 with a five-day conditioning period.
Because workouts are held early in the day, teams haven’t had to deal with heat issues.
Lithia Springs has split workout schedules to accommodate players that have to work or attend summer school.
A player attends either the morning or evening workouts.
“Heat hasn’t been an issue because we go either earlier or later in the day,” Jarvis said.
“We go early in the morning to beat the heat,” White said. “If it starts to get hot, we can always cut it short.”
The high school football season starts Aug. 20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.