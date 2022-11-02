“Terrance L.” is the Douglas County candidate for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta’s Youth of the Year, which will be announced Nov. 11 at a gala.
Candidates are chosen from those who have demonstrated academic achievement, leadership skills, and service in their community.
The 2022 Youth of the Year Gala takes place on Friday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Coca Cola Roxy and highlights 21 of the Metro Atlanta club’s most exceptional teens. The gala will also feature an array of performances and special appearances by Atlanta officials and celebrity supporters.
Terrance is 16 and attends high school in Douglas County. According to Christin Jackson, brand marketing manager, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta and contacted by phone, while club policy prohibits the disclosure of last names and personal details are guarded, an interview with Terrance is accessible at the B/G’s website.
Terrance volunteered over the summer as junior staff and said that friends asked why he’d do it for no pay. He says that it shaped him to serve as Youth of the Year in Douglas County.
Terrance says he feels he’s in a good place to weigh his options for the future. But where he’d attend college is yet to be determined.
“The club provides me with knowledge about college and financial support and scholarships. [And] the club has helped me overcome many challenges such as getting out of my comfort zone and experiencing new things,” he said.
And additionally the club is like family for him, he says.
“B/G is important to me because it provides me with doors to a great future and all I have to do is walk through. Staff is extremely incredible, they remind me every day that I am loved,” he said.
Terrance says that as he gets older he’d like to live his dream of becoming an actor. He says he looks up to sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey.
“They’re accomplishing huge things and they truly inspire me.”
The event, which also serves as the organization’s signature fundraising event, will feature live entertainment, remarks from community leaders, and speeches from YOTY finalists. In the culminating moment, one club member will be named the Metro Atlanta Youth of the Year — the organization’s most prestigious honor.
“Our Annual Youth of the Year Celebration provides the opportunity for us to recognize and spotlight some of the most exceptional teens in Metro Atlanta,” said BGCMA President/CEO David Jernigan. “This year’s theme, A Million Moments, speaks to the millions of moments that each club member experiences during their time at the club that ignites their potential and sets them on a path to become leaders thriving in life and strengthening the futures of their communities and the world.”
According to information provided at the club’s website,
For more than 80 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta through 26 Clubs located in 11 counties across metropolitan Atlanta have traditionally served nearly 8,000 kids & teens (ages 6-18) each year, offering youth development programs during critical non-school hours that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character and leadership. BGCMA also oversees Camp Kiwanis, a 160-acre outdoor residence camp. To learn more about BGCMA, on social media: Twitter (@BGCMA Clubs), Facebook (BGCMA), LinkedIn (Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta), and Instagram (bgcmATL), or visit online at www.bgcma.org.
