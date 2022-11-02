BGC - This is Douglas

Terrance L. is the Douglas County candidate for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta’s Youth of the Year.

 BGC/Special

“Terrance L.” is the Douglas County candidate for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta’s Youth of the Year, which will be announced Nov. 11 at a gala.

Candidates are chosen from those who have demonstrated academic achievement, leadership skills, and service in their community.

