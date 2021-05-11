The Church Street Farmers Market was finally able to open Tuesday afternoon after being postponed a week.
Inclement weather last week forced the weekly market to put off its opening.
PB&J Farms of Lithia Springs made its debut at the market, which will run every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. until September.
PB&J was among more than a dozen vendors during opening week of the market, which is set up in the old Douglasville Police station parking lot at 6730 Church St.
Owner/grower Julie LaFontaine said their business was approved for a Bed and Breakfast establishment in November of 2019. However, the pandemic postponed the opening until later this year.
“I think it was God’s way of telling us to slow down,” LaFontaine said.
It will be a four bedroom, four bath establishment in Lithia Springs about two miles from Sweetwater Creek State Park.
“We hope to teach people how to grow their own food,” LaFontaine said.
During Tuesday’s opening, a booth was setup for walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Douglas County Master Gardeners will have a booth each second and fourth Tuesday of the month.
Organization president Pat Sendelbach said they were handing out packages that included tomato plants.
