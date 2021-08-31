A candidate for Douglasville City Council has successfully warded off a challenge to his residency that would have kept him off the Nov. 2 general municipal election ballot.
Charles Lollar, who qualified for the Ward 3, Post 2 seat held by incumbent Councilman Sam Davis, “has been deemed eligible to seek election,” City Manager Marcia Hampton told the Sentinel on Tuesday.
Lollar, Davis and a third candidate, John Rogers, all qualified to run for the nonpartisan seat.
A hearing on Lollar’s residency was held Friday after City Clerk Vicki Acker filed a challenge to his residency.
The city charter requires candidates to be a resident of the city for 12 months as of the date of the election.
Voting records from the Georgia Secretary of State's Office show he cast his ballot in the November 2020 election in Gwinnett County. Records show he changed his voter registration to Douglasville this year.
Lollar told Acker and Douglas County Elections Director Milton Kidd during the hearing that he has lived in Douglasville since January of 2018.
Lollar founded and owns Trinity World Christian Center on Malone Street.
At the hearing Friday he said he lives in a parsonage at the church. He said he also has a home in Gwinnett County, a loft in Birmingham, Ala. and a townhome in Orlando, Fla.
City Attorney Joel Dodson asked Lollar to provide a Certificate of Existence from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for the church as well as utility bills and a homestead exemption for the Douglasville property.
Ruben Tillman, who qualified to run for the Ward 2, Post 1 seat held by incumbent Councilwoman Nycole Miller, was disqualified after it was determined by Acker that he lives in Ward 5 which is not on the ballot this year. Miller will face Shay Johnson in a rematch of the 2019 race for the seat that includes much of the city south of Veterans Memorial Highway and north of Interstate 20.
Two other seats are up this year. In Ward 1, incumbent Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Terry Miller will take on challenger William Golden for the seat that covers areas of the city south and west of downtown including Arbor Station.
And in Ward 3 Post 1, incumbent Councilwoman Lashun Burr Danley will take on challenger Marvin Davis for the seat that covers the city’s northside.
Voters in Douglasville will also decide whether to approve a $25 million bond referendum for improvements to Jessie Davis Park.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 4. Advanced Voting begins Oct. 12 and runs through Oct. 29.
All 14 city polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2.
