ATLANTA — Jovita Moore, one of metro Atlanta’s most recognized news anchors, died Thursday night after a battle with brain cancer.
Her passing was confirmed by WSB-TV Channel 2, where she had been employed since 1998.
Moore was diagnosed in April 2021 with glioblastoma, a common type of brain cancer.
Moore is survived by her mother, two children and a stepdaughter.
Moore was a native of New York who earned a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia University graduate school of journalism. She also held a bachelor’s degree from Bennington College in Vermont.
Before joining WSB-TV, the station said she spent time on the air in Memphis at WMC-TV and KFSM in Arkansas.
