The Lost Art Music Festival (LAMF) returns June 17 and 18 for its second year at Foxhall Resort in south Douglas County.
The festival’s inaugural was last year following an extended lay-off from events catering to larger crowds.
Presented by Cathead Distillery, the two-day event attracts fans from across the Southeast to celebrate the heritage of Americana music through high energy performances, hand-picked vendors in the artist market, food trucks, immersive experiences, and more. Lost Art is a rain or shine event.
According to information in a press release issued by festival promoters, Lost Art features an eclectic lineup (some of which will be making their first Atlanta appearance in over two years and their only area show of 2022) that crosses over a wide range of genres.
With tickets on sale as of Friday, March 25, the initial lineup for 2022 picks up where Lost Art left off in its inaugural year. This year’s performers feature a diverse collection of genres from Americana and Country to Soul and Blues to Folk, Funk, and even a little bit of Rock n’ Roll.
Featured artists include Durand Jones & The Indications, Paul Cauthen, The Lone Below, Southern Avenue, Margo Cilker, and Gabe Lee. Additional artists and schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.
Festival founder Jim Ethridge was contacted by email and asked about any changes to the event from its first year.
“Lost Art has a lot of changes from year one without losing what made it special. With last year’s success, we want to expand on what the fans loved,” Ethridge said. “So this year, we started with more music as we’ve added two performances. We have a mostly new lineup of incredible artists. The lineup this year is not to be missed!”
And Ethridge added that they will have more Inner Circle Experiences, which break down the walls between artists and fans through shared outings.
“We’re planning to announce the artist experiences in the next few weeks,” he said.
Round-trip shuttles to Foxhall will be offered from Douglasville, Sandy Springs, and midtown Atlanta. And there are also camping options with a company that will set up and break down tents. All festival-goers need do is reserve their spot and show up.
In addition to presenting sponsor Cathead Distillery, Lost Art Music Festival is supported by Wild Heaven Beer, Topo Chico, WABE, and Birmingham Mountain Radio. Additionally, Lost Art is proud to partner with the Georgia Music Foundation, who supports programs of music preservation, education, and outreach. Music fans can choose to donate to the foundation when purchasing tickets.
Lost Art is again proud to raise funds and awareness for the Georgia Music Foundation, who supports programs of music preservation, education, and outreach across the state.
Organizers were looking for about 2,000 to attend the first year. Ethridge says he expects a big draw for LAMF’s sophomore year.
“We’re hoping for a great turnout again, especially from the nearby communities like Douglasville, Newnan, Griffin, and Villa Rica. Last year, I received so many heartfelt messages from folks nearby who told us how much fun they had at Lost Art. We very much hope the community brings friends, family, and neighbors for a fun couple of days this June.”
Ethridge says that the Foxhall Resort — a 1,100-acre outdoor enthusiast retreat that boasts gorgeous one, two, three, or four-bedroom villas, with rolling hillsides along the Chattahoochee River — is just a five-minute walk from festival grounds.
“For Lost Art to pull off the experience we want to provide fans, all the pieces must fit together. It’d be hard to find a more picturesque place for a day of live music, food trucks, friends, craft beer, and cocktails. A beautiful location near Atlanta that has nice villas onsite is a key component, and
Foxhall believes in
what we’re doing. Harrison Jr. and Sr.
have done wonders
with this gorgeous stretch of land,” he
said.
And asked about the future, Ethridge says thumbs-up to both a Year Three for the event and plans for it to remain at Foxhall. He says the intent is to hold the event annually and to keep it at Foxhall Resort.
“Yes! This is a very special area: the land, the people, and the community. We hope to bring Lost Art Music Festival back for years and years to come,” Ethridge said.
For full details, the most up-to-date info, and to purchase tickets, visit www.lostartmusicfest.com. Stay connected via Instagram at @lostartmusicfest, Twitter at @lostartfest, and Facebook at www.facebook.com/lostartmusicfest. For full lodging and shuttle options, visit www.lostartmusicfest.com/tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.