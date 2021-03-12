Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series appearing in the Sentinel this week on COVID-19 one year into the pandemic.
During the current coronavirus pandemic, Sam & Rosco’s Restaurant is doing enough business to survive.
The long-time Douglasville establishment had to streamline its operation as shelter-in-place orders and capacity restrictions were put into place.
For awhile, the restaurant was surviving off take-out orders only and its catering component was completely shutdown as the world battled the deadly virus.
“We were doing good enough to survive and keep our staff on,” said part-owner Rosco Sayyar.
It was the same with many other locally-owned restaurants and businesses during the height of the pandemic.
The pandemic has had a significant impact on the nation’s restaurant industry from mom-and-pop diners to the large chains. Restaurants have been forced to change operation procedures and reduce services and staff just to survive.
President Joe Biden’s new $1.9 trillion relief package could help the smaller, locally owned business stay afloat as vaccine production is increasing.
While to-go orders have surged during the pandemic, the eat-in component has taken a hit.
Sayyar said that long-time customers have stuck with them, and that’s a big reason they are still able to operate.
“The reason we are here is that we have some great support from our loyal customers,” Sayyar said. “We have been here for 34 years, and they have stuck with us. They are helping pull us through this.”
He said some customers have placed take-out orders two or three times a week.
According to the National Restaurant Association, an estimate of roughly 110,000 restaurants nationwide are expected to close permanently.
Last March, orders at full-service restaurants dropped 71% according to the organization.
“Any pundit who thinks that they’re going to use a recent history — and by recent history, I mean the last 100 years, including the Depression — as a template for what is going to go on here? They’re kidding themselves,” restaurant industry analyst Roger Lipton told Business Insider last March.
Sayyar said they are operating at about 65% with the combination of eat-in and take-out orders. This is up from about 30% when stricter guidelines were in place.
“We have put in place some safety features,” Sayyar said. “Our volume is increasing, and our numbers are getting better.”
During a Thursday evening address to the nation, Biden said an increase in vaccinations could have the country back on good economic footing by early July. He encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and said by May 1 all Americans should be eligible for vaccination.
The largest part of revenue lost by Sam & Rosco’s was through its catering business.
Before the pandemic hit, they had about 45-50 catering jobs lined up.
They eventually did only two to three of those jobs as large gatherings were banned through governmental executive orders.
“Some people still had weddings, but they were very small in the number of guests,” Sayyar said. “You had events that were scheduled for 300 guests cut to 50 guests. COVID had an impact to our revenue stream.”
He said incorporating some of the enhanced safety features will remain once the pandemic is over.
“We have always been very strong on cleanliness in the workplace,” Sayyar said. “We had the culture instilled in our staff and everybody has gotten used to the other safety features. Hand sanitizers will remain throughout the restaurant. There were lessons to be learned that will forever stay with us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.