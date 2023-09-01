Seven Lithia Springs High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These academic accolades celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance. The academic honors for rural area, Black, Indigenous, and/or Latino students are an opportunity for high performing students to share their academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs.
The following students at Lithia Springs High School received the national academic honor:
These outstanding students received the academic honor in one or more of four categories: National African American Recognition Award (NAARA), National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA), National Rural and Small Town Award (NRSTA) and National Indigenous Award (NIA).
“We’re thrilled to celebrate our Lithia Springs High School students and recognize them for the great work they’ve been doing. We’re proud of their strong academic performance in the classroom and on College Board assessments,” said Principal Felicia Jones. “There’s so much that makes our students unique, and receiving this honor reinforces this as an asset for their future.”
Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.