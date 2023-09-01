Lithia

Lithia Springs High School students Afia Adade, Angelina Letourneau, Jaden Shaw, Jalen Reid, Isaac Foster, George Guevara and Ansleigh Jackson recently earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

 DCSS/Special

Seven Lithia Springs High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These academic accolades celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance. The academic honors for rural area, Black, Indigenous, and/or Latino students are an opportunity for high performing students to share their academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs.

