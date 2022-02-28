The Douglas County School System plans to demolish Lithia Springs High School and replace it with a modern upgraded facility. The 47-year-old high school is to be razed, then rebuilt on the same site.
During their Feb. 7 board meeting the Board of Education approved a resolution to phase-out the school.
Lithia Springs High School opened in 1975 and is the second oldest high school in the Douglas County School System. Under a five-year plan drafted by the Georgia Department of Education, the school system will demolish the campus, which will be rebuilt on the same site.
Info on the Board of Education website states that construction is projected to begin between January 2025 and January 2026.
“We’re excited to be in the initial planning stages of this redevelopment project,” said Douglas County School Superintendent Trent North. “The Douglas County Board of Education has long envisioned the future of Lithia Springs High School. Their vision of a modern learning facility will come to life with this new construction.”
While the Lithia Springs campus has supported the educational needs of generations of Douglas County students, architects say the 1975 building has reached its life expectancy. And because of its architectural design, the building can no longer be reconfigured, repaired, or renovated.
In a letter to Superintendent North from Southern Architects & Engineering LLC, the estimated renovation expense was said to be too high.
“As outlined in the Statement of Construction costs, the total cost of upgrading LSHS is greater that the state funding to replace the facility.”
According to Southern A&E, new construction costs were estimated at about $23 per square-foot lower than the estimated renovation costs.
According Kwame Carr, Assistant Superintendent of District Operations, who responded by email to a request for comment, total cost of the rebuild is still under review.
“Southern Architects & Engineering is analyzing a detailed cost analysis for the project,” Carr said. “Funding for the razing and replacement of Lithia Springs High School will primarily come from the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) and other potential sources.”
Plans are for classes to continue in the current building during construction, which will be done in stages.
“During the Lithia Springs High School construction, our goal is to reduce the building in phases,” explained Superintendent North. “The architects have experience building schools and tearing down the original building in this manner. We’re still in the planning process’s initial stages, and there are many options to evaluate. To ensure this remains a feasible plan, we must complete the entire planning process.”
Before the construction starts a planning phase must begin on the new Lithia Springs facility.
“The two-year strategic planning process involves meeting with principals, staff, and students. Their input will help us assess the present and future needs of our students,” North said. “Regularly evaluating campus facilities ensures the school system makes the best use of resources.”
North said the new facility will meet the needs of students living in a technology-rich world. Each building will be meticulously designed with the future in mind.
“Partnering with Southern A&E architects will allow us to embrace modern infrastructure,” he said.
North said this represents an exciting chapter in the school’s history.
“Lithia Springs High School is a tremendous source of pride for our community,” he said. “Lithia Lions graduate high school prepared to impact their community and the world. We are delighted that future graduates will have the opportunity to continue thriving on a more updated campus.”
Lithia Springs High School’s East County Line Road campus houses 1,427 students. The school is also home to Douglas County’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Magnet program.
Principal Travis Joshua, in a DCSS press release, said a renewed Lithia Springs High School will inspire the school community to achieve even greater heights.
“Lithia has a long legacy of launching students into college and career success,” he said.
And the DCSS has two other projects currently in the pipeline.
An overall timeline on the performing arts center at Alexander High currently under construction was said to still be in its planning phases.
Carr was also asked about the status of the graduation arena going on the site of the old central office, which has been demolished.
“The Graduation Arena is moving along at a steady pace,” Carr said. “The DCSS is working with architects from Robertson Loia Roof to complete permits and other preliminary requirements. Heavy equipment, underground work, and a grading process will begin in early to mid-March 2022.”
