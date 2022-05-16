For the second time in two months, Gov. Brian Kemp has promoted a prosecutor from the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
Last week, Kemp’s office announced that Luana Nolen has been appointed the first solicitor general in the new Paulding County State Court.
The position was created through HB 1119, which passed during the 2020 session of the General Assembly.
“It is an honor to be selected for this position, but it is a special honor to be selected as the first solicitor general of Paulding County,” Nolen said. “Setting up an office from the ground up is hard work, but it is a challenge I am ready to take on. All citizens deserve to have their case heard in a timely and efficient manner. I will strive to excel in all responsibilities of the office.”
Nolen is currently the senior district attorney in Douglas County.
In March, Kemp appointed Deah Warren as Superior Court Judge to replace David Emerson, who retired at the end of last year.
Warren had served as chief assistant district attorney before the appointment.
District Attorney Dalia Racine said those two appointments speak volumes to the type of employees within the DA’s office
“This is second appointment from our office in the short span of a year and a half, and I’m proud of that,” Racine said. “As the district attorney, I’ve set a vision for our office to seek justice and to do so with excellence and integrity. I’ve been blessed with a team of individuals that share that vision and embody it. I am proud of the ways that they are called to serve the community beyond our office.”
Racine said she has full confidence that Nolen will do a great job in the new position.
“I have no doubt that Luana Nolen will thrive in her new role as the first solicitor general in Paulding County. This is evident by her tremendous contributions to keeping our community safe through her dedication to seek justice in the work done in our office. We are excited to see the great strides that Luana will make in her new leadership role.”
In addition to working in the Douglas County District Attorney Office, Nolen has been an assistant district attorney for the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, senior assistant district attorney misdemeanor unit chief for the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office and senior assistant district attorney for the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office.
She lives in Dallas with her husband and three children.
“As a prosecutor for 20 years, I’ve worked hard to both protect and serve the community,” Nolen said. “I’m honored that Gov. Kemp has asked me to continue to serve as the first Solicitor-General for Paulding County. I love Paulding County. It has been my family’s home for over a decade. I look forward to building a Solicitor’s office that protects, serves, and above-all seeks justice for all of our citizens.
