Mailbox at downtown post office broken into

Outside mailboxes at post offices have become targets for thieves in recent years.
The big blue mailbox at the Campbellton Street Post Office in downtown Douglasville was hit a few weeks ago and still had crime tape around it as of Wednesday afternoon.
Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson said the mailbox was pried open on Nov. 29.
Davidson said the Postal Inspector is conducting an internal investigation. He said that no mail has been reported stolen so far to police but that police are working under the assumption that whoever broke into the mailbox stole any mail that was inside.
Break-ins have been reported at outside mailboxes in recent years at the Campbellton Street and Stewart Parkway post offices, including in March of 2018 when mail was stolen from both locations.
Authorities recommend dropping mail off inside the post office to be extra safe.
Davidson said that anyone who put mail in the outside box at the Campbellton Street post office around Nov. 29 and believes the mail might have been stolen should contact Detective Dave Watson at 678-293-1697 or watsond@douglasvillega.gov.
