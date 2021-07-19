A Michigan man is currently behind bars for allegedly bilking a woman out of her inheritance from a deceased relative.
Charles Boyd, 46, is accused of allegedly petitioning the probate court to award him the estate of a deceased woman after claiming to be her sole living relative.
From May-November 2020, Boyd made a claim to the court that he was Cynthia Richardson’s nephew and the sole heir to her estate, an arrest warrant stated.
Boyd withdrew all the funds out of Richardson’s account and sold her property before another person petitioned the court to have him removed as the administrator of the estate.
Richardson’s estate was valued at $211,683.94, according to an arrest warrant.
Boyd has been charged with theft by deception and false swearing, according to two separate arrest warrants.
He is being held without bail.
