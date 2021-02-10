A Douglasville man was arrested for allegedly entering an auto to take lawn equipment from a pickup truck.
Leon Ray, 56, took a chainsaw and a blower from the bed of a Ford pickup truck on the evening of Dec. 2, according to an arrest warrant.
The truck was parked at a gas station on Veterans Memorial Highway in Lithia Springs when Ray removed the items, the warrant stated.
According to the arrest warrant, the truck was parked unattended when Ray allegedly stole the items.
Ray was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with entering automobile and theft by shoplifting. He was released on a $15,000 bond.
