A Douglasville man was acquitted of two murder charges in the 2019 fatal shooting of a maintenance worker at a Fairburn Road hotel.
Kevin Flamer, 22, was found not guilty by a jury on Monday of malice and felony murder charges in addition to nine aggravated assault charges.
However, Flamer will have to serve some jail time for a non-negotiated plea deal on three theft by receiving stolen property charges.
A few days before the murder trial begin, Flamer pled to those charges and Chief Superior Court Judge William H. ‘Beau’ McClain sentenced him to 25 years with 10 to serve under first offender guidelines.
During the murder trial, Flamer’s lawyer, W. Scott Smith, argued that he was acting in self defense when he shot Thomas Edward Ball Jr., shortly after midnight on Oct. 8, 2019, at the Efficiency Lodge located at 2420 Fairburn Road.
“The state had a very robust case,” Smith said. “My client was facing two life sentences plus 200 years. We were able to prove he was acting in self-defense.”
A jury of 11 women and a man held the case, and only took three and half hours before coming back with the not guilty verdicts.
“A lot of the jurors were moms, and they saw their sons,” Smith said. “They saw it as self-defense. The victim was armed and acting in a violent way.”
Flamer and co-defendant Jeffrey Kemp were arrested less than 24 hours after the killings.
Solving the case became a priority, and Sheriff Tim Pounds personally helped put handcuffs on one of the suspects to send a message to criminals.
We’re not going to tolerate this mess,” Pounds at the news conference in 2019 announcing the arrests. “I tell folks all the time that we don’t tolerate this foolishness in Douglas County.”
Days before the trial, Kemp pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, making false statements and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by convicted felon in exchange for being a witness for the state.
He was also given 25-year sentence with 10 to be served in jail.
The state never called Kemp to the witness stand, but he was called by Smith.
Smith, who said he has a 90% win rate in murder cases, applauded the prosecution for their case.
“The prosecution did a great job,” he said.
When deputies arrived at the hotel shortly after the shooting, they discovered Ball, who had been shot multiple times after an altercation with Flamer and Kemp, according to the sheriff’s office at the time of the killing.
Ball was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Pounds said at the time of the arrest that the shooting was the result of a confrontation between the men that stemmed from Flamer and Kemp driving too fast and Ball asking them to slow down, due to the presence of children at the hotel. After some choice words, Flamer and Kemp left, Pounds said.
According to Pounds, when the men returned, a second confrontation ensued involving some pushing and shoving.
Pounds said the men came back a third time, resulting in the deadly shooting of the maintenance man.
Smith said the state was able to show his client was armed and fired 12 shots.
District Attorney Dalia Racine said she was disappointed with the verdict, but praised the work of law enforcement and her office in presenting the case to the jury.
“Although it is not the result we wanted, they didn’t spare any effort to provide the jury with all of the details and evidence of the case,” Racine said. “While we may be disappointed and even disagree with the verdict, we still have faith and trust in this system. We continue to value the worth of the hard work that we do to seek justice every day.
“We will continue to strive for excellence in serving and protecting our community. We pray that despite the verdict, the victim’s family will find peace and comfort to deal with the grief of losing their loved one.”
