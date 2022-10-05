One person was airlifted to an area hospital after a collision between a vehicle and a train in eastern Douglas County on Wednesday.
Douglas County E-911 got the initial call for the accident at Hyde and Temple streets near Thornton Road at around 9:58 a.m. Wednesday, according to county spokesman Rick Martin. The collision involved an Amtrak passenger train and a motor vehicle on the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, Martin said.
The person in the vehicle, identified by authorities as Jeremiah Locket, age 42, was airlifted to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Martin said early Wednesday afternoon there was no information about the Locket’s condition.
Locket was traveling east on Hyde Street in a Toyota 4Runner and attempted to cross the railroad tracks, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Locket didn’t yield while crossing and the train struck his vehicle, the GSP said.
None of the 32 passengers and crew aboard the Amtrak Crescent traveling to New Orleans was injured, Amtrak told the AJC.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Southern Police and Georgia State Patrol all responded to the scene. GSP is the lead investigating agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.