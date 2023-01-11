A man was airlifted to an area hospital Tuesday after the truck he was driving flipped over and trapped him inside.
Rick Martin, spokesman for the Douglas County Fire Department, said E-911 operators received a call from a passerby around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday to report a flipped truck.
Emergency units from the Douglas County Fire & Emergency Medical Services Department along with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of North Burnt Hickory Rd at Connally Trail, near the Paulding County border, Martin said.
Once on the scene, emergency units discovered a large box truck had overturned and the driver was trapped.
Martin said firefighters successfully extricated the man and transported him to a landing zone near-by. The man was then “medically evacuated by an Airlife Ambulance” to a hospital, Martin said.
The intersection of N. Burnt Hickory Road at Connally Trail was expected to be closed for a few hours Tuesday afternoon.
