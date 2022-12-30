A Forest Park man was arrested on shoplifting charges after taking multiple clothing items.
Michael Thomas, 41, was arrested on Dec. 13 on theft by shoplifting charges for allegedly taking an armload of clothing items from the Marshall’s on Chapel Hill Road.
While leaving the store, Long dropped seven Polo shirts with a $268 value, according to the arrest warrant.
The incident took place around 7 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2020.
According to the arrest warrant, Long selected an ‘unknown quantity of clothing’ and rushed the rear service door with the items.
While exiting the store, he dropped seven Polo shirts, according to the warrant.
Long has four previous convictions for shoplifting, according to the arrest warrant.
Prison records show that Long began his first conviction in 2001, and served three months.
He was also convicted in 2004 and served six months, according to Department of Corrections website.
Long was incarcerated on Aug. 19, 2005 and was released on Feb. 26, 2007.
Long was given a $1,500 bond on the current charges in Douglas County, but was also wanted by another agency on unknown charges.
