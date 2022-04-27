A Douglasville man was arrested for selling someone else’s stranded vehicle for scrap metal.
Omotayo Omidiji, 46, has been charged with theft by taking motor vehicle, a felony, for towing a stranded 2004 BMW on April 8 to a Lithia Springs recycling shop to sell.
The car, which has a $3,500 value, had a Georgia license plate, according to the arrest warrant.
Omidiji presented the car as belonging to him and received $472.50 from the recycling shop, according to an arrest warrant.
The car was stranded on Interstate 20 westbound near the Highway 5 exit, the warrant stated.
Since the time of the sale, the vehicle has been crushed, according to the warrant.
Omidiji was arrested on Sunday and released on Tuesday on a $45,000 bond, according to jail records.
In 2004, Omidiji was arrested on possession of marijuana less than an ounce, driving with suspended license and improper lane change charges, according to court records.
He negotiated a plea for the Feb. 16, 2004 charges and successfully completed a 12-month probation, according to court records.
