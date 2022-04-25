A Douglasville man was arrested after an automobile crash on Thornton Road resulted in the death of a 68-year-old woman Sunday morning.
Alexander Gutierrez, 42, was charged with vehicular homicide, DUI and hit and run in the fatal accident at Thornton and Maxham roads.
The preliminary findings from the Georgia State Patrol said that Gutierrez ran a stop light in his Toyota truck and struck a Chevrolet SUV traveling south on Maxham Road.
Sandra Gordon, 68, died from injuries as a result of the accident, according to a GSP report.
Following the accident, Gutierrez left the scene on foot, the GSP report stated.
Gutierrez was found shortly after the crash hiding in a nearby dumpster, according to the GSP report.’
A GSP spokesperson said the crash is still under investigation.
This was the third automobile crash in a week in the county which involved an impaired driver.
On Easter Sunday morning, a 58-year-old Douglasville man was charged with vehicular homicide and DUI after his car struck and killed a motorcyclist at the Veterans Memorial Highway and Cedar Mountain Crossing intersection just west of downtown.
Craig Madurski was charged with DUI and homicide by vehicle along with two other traffic violations.
Darion Wright, 31, of Villa Rica, the driver of a motorcycle, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Douglasville Police Department Maj. J.R. Davidson.
The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Easter morning when Madurski failed to yield to oncoming traffic traveling in the westbound lane prior to making a left hand turn, according to the arrest warrant.
Wright was ejected from his motorcycle upon impact with Madurski’s Kia that had crossed into the opposing lane, the arrest warrant stated.
Madurski admitted to “consuming alcoholic beverages” prior to the accident, according to an arrest warrant.
On April 19, 37-year-old Bryan Kelley, a Douglasville resident, was charged with vehicular homicide and DUI for rear-ending a motorcyclist while traveling on Interstate 20 westbound early Tuesday morning.
The accident happened near the South Burnt Hickory Road bridge on the interstate at about 2:50 a.m., according to a Georgia State Patrol report.
The State Patrol said Kelley’s 2013 Hyundai Sonata rear-ended a 2006 Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Francisco Valencia of Chicago.
Kelley was following too closely and struck the motorcycle on the right side, according to the GSP report.
Valencia, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the GSP release.
