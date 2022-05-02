An Augusta area man has been charged with fatally shooting his father Saturday at his Douglasville residence.
Javon Kyler, 22, is charged with malice murder, in addition to aggravated stalking, and aggravated assault in connection to the death of 58-year-old Earl Kyler at his 1489 Fall Creek Trace home.
The suspect made his first court appearance Monday afternoon where Chief Superior Court Judge William ‘Beau’ McClain read off the charges and informed him of his rights.
Kyler has retained an attorney, who said they have filed a motion for a bond hearing.
About eight people associated with the family were on the first two rows of the courtroom and sobbed openly as McClain read the charges.
According to an arrest warrant read by McClain, Kyler fatally shot his father in the head with a 22-caliber gun.
They comforted each other as Kyler stood a few feet away dressed in a jail jumpsuit with hands shackled.
McClain said the aggravated stalking charges stem from a March 3, 2021 restraining order filed in Richmond County against Kyler from his now deceased father.
Kyler, of Hephzibah, was free on bond from a Feb. 15, 2021 incident when he was charged with second degree criminal damage to property.
According to an arrest warrant, Kyler threw a concrete block and brick through the rear windows of two vehicles belonging to his father.
The damages were to a 2019 Acura and a 2013 Toyota Corolla.
Kyler was indicted on Jan. 4 on two counts of second degree damage to property charges.
Kyler was scheduled for a May 23 status hearing with McClain on the two previous charges.
