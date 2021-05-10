A 25-year-old Douglasville man remains behind bars on eight counts of theft by taking and several other charges.
Tommy Blair was arrested May 5 on charges that he allegedly stole catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a Fairburn Road repair shop.
According to arrest warrants, Blair cut the automobile parts from vehicles on April 22 and April 29 at the ABS Automotive on Fairburn Road.
The total value of the items stolen was over $8,200 according to the arrest warrants.
A second degree burglary warrant states that Blair “cut the lock securing the gate” to an enclosed vehicle storage yard of the automotive shop.
With the rising cost of metal, metro Atlanta authorities have seen a rise in thefts of catalytic converters, according to published news reports, including an article in the Sentinel.
Blair also faces other charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal damage to government property, theft by shoplifting and burglary.
While conducting a search warrant at Blair’s residence at the Sunwestern Suites, which is located adjacent to the Douglas County jail, investigators discovered a handgun, according to court documents.
The search warrant stated that a Lorcin L9 9mm pistol was discovered in a black microwave oven in the apartment.
On April 19, 2017, Blair was sentenced to three years probation on a possession of meth charge, according to a search warrant.
Blair has also been charged with theft by shoplifting related to a Feb. 1 incident at a sporting goods store in Douglasville, according to an arrest warrant.
A warrant alleges that Blair took $1,348.71 of merchandise from Academy Sports and Outdoors on Concourse Parkway.
The warrant stated that he placed the merchandise into a RAVIN crossbow and Nike back pack and attempted to walk out of the main entrance.
He was also charged with criminal interference with government property by damaging the sprinkler head in the fourth floor holding cell at the jail that caused a flood in the hallway, according to an arrest warrant.
