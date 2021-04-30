DOUNWS-05-01-21 CRIME

 BY DERRICK MAHONE SPORTS EDITOR

An Atlanta man was arrested and charged with burglarizing a Lithia Springs warehouse.

Aaron Brooks, 58, was charged with first degree burglary for allegedly robbing a clothing warehouse on North River Road.

According to an arrest warrant, Brooks stole clothing valued at over $400,000 from StockX Warehouse in the late-night hours on New Year’s Eve.

The warrant stated that Brooks entered a “shipping container backed into the loading dock” of the store.

According to the warrant, the “high-end street wear and accessories” are valued at $400,000.

Brooks is also charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

He was arrested on April 22 and is being held without bond.