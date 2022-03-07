A Douglasville man has been arrested for trying to deceive an elderly woman out of money for tree removal services.
Mickey Malone, 45, is charged with exploitation and intimidation of disabled/elder persons and theft by deception, according to arrest warrants.
Malone allegedly took $1,200 total from a woman on Pine Grove Drive in Douglasville during two visits to her house in late October of 2021 to remove three cedar trees from her property, according to warrants. He never returned to do the work, according to warrants.
Malone stopped accepting calls and did not return any messages left by the homeowner as of Dec. 9, according to the arrest warrant.
This is not the first time that Malone finds himself in trouble with the law.
He was released from the Coffee Correctional Facility in August of 2017 after serving time for an aggravated battery charge in Douglas County, according to prison records.
Malone was arrested on Feb. 17 of this year for the current charges. He is being held in the Douglas County Jail without bond.
