A Douglasville man has been charged with vehicular homicide in the motorcycle death of a popular Cobb County teacher and football coach.
According to arrest records, Steven Ray Faulkner was the driver of a truck that caused the motorcycle crash on Georgia Highway 92 in Douglasville last week.
Faulker, 58, was charged with second degree vehicular homicide, failure to yield while turning left, failure to exercise due care, and driving with an expired tag, according to the arrest records.
He was released from the Douglas County jail late last week on a $58,500 bond, according to jail records.
Teco Browning, a 29-year-old father of two, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Browning taught and coached at Osborne High School in Cobb County. According to a GoFundMe.com account, he is also survived by his wife, Alexis.
“The Osborne community is heartbroken to hear that Mr. Browning passed away (Wednesday),” a statement from the Cobb County School System read. “He was a very popular teacher and coach at Osborne who went above and beyond to support students and will be missed deeply by everyone at Osborne who crossed his path.”
As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe account set up in Browning’s name created by Travis Hawkins had raised $11,438. Hawkins’ relations to Browning wasn’t known.
“Coach Teco Browning was one of the most loving, dedicated, faithful, and consistent figures at Osborne High School,” the GoFundMe post read. “As a diligent co-teacher to many in the classroom and one of the coaches on the Osborne Football Team, he epitomized true integrity and leadership.”
According to a Marietta Daily Journal report, the Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident. The newspaper reported that Browning was traveling northbound on his motorcycle on Georgia Highway 92 last Wednesday afternoon when the accident happened.
A truck driven by Faulkner, which was pulling a trailer, and was traveling southbound, turned in front of Browning, according to the report.
Browning allegedly collided with the trailer, which resulted in his death, according to the preliminary investigation by the State Patrol.
