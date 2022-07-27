A man accused of shooting two people at a Douglasville hotel last year has been convicted by a jury of assault and other charges.
Mike Clark, 39, was convicted after a weeklong trial of two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The incident happened April 26, 2021 at the Budgetel Inn in Douglasville.
According to the District Attorney’s Office and evidence presented at trial:
Douglasville police responded to a call from the hotel. When officers arrived, they found two individuals laying on the grass, both of whom had been shot.
Both victims required medical attention for gunshot wounds to their legs.
The shooting victims and witnesses told detectives that Clark, who they knew as “Suave,” had shot them and shot at others.
The victims and witnesses reported that prior to the shooting Clark got into an altercation with one of the victims over advances Clark had made to the victim’s girlfriend.
During the altercation, Clark produced a gun and started shooting at the victim and others standing nearby. Clark fled the scene.
Clark initially got away but was later caught by law enforcement. Clark has prior felony convictions for second-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
After hearing all the evidence and testimony, the jury convicted Clark on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The prosecution team was led by Assistant District Attorney Judith Grant and assisted by Assistant District Attorneys Tornear’e Wiggins and Caprisa Clowney.
Senior Judge Gary McCorvey presided over the trial.
“Gun violence is plaguing our community and country,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “It should not and will not be tolerated in our community. In this case and every case like it, we will fight to ensure that those who engage in these violent acts and put our community at risk are put in prison.”
The court will sentence Clark at a later date.
