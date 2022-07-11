Following a week-long trial, a Douglas County jury returned a verdict convicting 47-year-old Norman Hall of aggravated assault, aggravated assault (strangulation), false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree, battery-family violence, and possession of marijuana.
The prosecution team was led by Assistant District Attorney Nakeyah Martin and assisted by Assistant District Attorney Laura Lukert. Douglas County Superior Court Cynthia Adams presided over the matter.
According to the District Attorney’s Office and evidence presented at trial:
On May 22, 2021, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic call involving a firearm. Law enforcement met with the victim who relayed to them that defendant Norman Hall and her had been in a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical one. During the incident, Hall took possession of the victim’s cell phones throwing them both on the floor and destroying them. The defendant then approached the victim and grabbed her by the throat squeezing to the point her breathing was hindered. The defendant threw the victim on the floor and grabbed her purse retrieving the victim’s firearm. Once the victim had gotten up from being thrown to the floor the defendant grabbed her again by the neck walking her backwards through the home punching her face several times. Once they reached the bathroom the defendant slammed the back of the victim’s head into the wall. The defendant then forced the victim towards the living room where she was pushed down to sit on the couch while Hall continue to threaten her while waving the firearm in his hand. When the defendant went into the kitchen the victim ran out of the house to a neighbor’s home where she made the call to authorities. Upon arrival, law enforcement noted that the victim had swelling and redness on her neck and face.
The defendant barricaded himself in the home and refused to come out for two hours. Eventually, the standoff ended, and he was arrested on scene. During the search of the home, the victim’s firearm was in the attic where the defendant had concealed it. The defendant was also charged with possessing marijuana recovered from the home. During their investigation, law enforcement found that Hall was a convicted felon out of Illinois and could not be in possession of a firearm.
Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine stated, “The brutality and trauma incurred by this victim is unimaginable. Survivors of domestic violence continue to carry the scars of their abuse well beyond the incident and even the process of seeking justice. We just hope that the jury’s verdict will bring some peace to this victim in knowing that her abuser will be held accountable. We applaud her bravery and the work of our team and law enforcement partners to bring this defendant to justice.”
After hearing all the evidence and testimony, the jury swiftly returned a verdict convicting Hall on two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree, battery- family violence, and possession of marijuana. Sentencing will be at a later date.
