A man was convicted by a Douglas County jury March 14 of assaulting his former wife and her children.
The case against Michael Diaz stems from three separate incidents in 2020, according to a release from the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
The Douglasville Police Department investigated the case and Assistant District Attorneys Madeline Ross and Nell Ndounteng tried Diaz before Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain.
The jury convicted Diaz of four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of battery.
According to the DA’s office and evidence presented at trial:
On April 14, 2020, three juvenile victims were visiting their grandmother when she noticed deep bruising on one of the children. This child told the grandmother that Michael Diaz had beaten him with a belt.
The grandmother saw a marking in the shape of a belt buckle and numerous injuries on the child. The authorities were called and DFCS took custody of the children. Investigators forensically interviewed the children and learned that Diaz had beaten the child with the visible injuries and had been violent with the mother in the home. For the safety of children, they were placed in the temporary custody and care of a relative.
The second incident occurred on June 8, 2020. The defendant and the victim were arguing when he pulled out a knife and started heading towards her. The victim ran to her car to get away from Diaz. As the victim was attempting to leave, the defendant stabbed her tires and then fled.
The final incident that Diaz was charged with occurred on September 12, 2020. The Douglasville Police Department received a call reporting a stabbing. When officers arrived, they observed multiple injuries to the victim. She was bleeding, her hair had been pulled out, and her eye was gouged and swollen shut. The victim told police that Diaz attacked her and tried to kill her. She stated that she stabbed him with a knife in an attempt to get away. She told officers that during the attack the defendant punched her in the face and tried to suffocate her multiple times. The defendant also attempted to gouge the victim’s eye out using his hands. Due to the brutal assault, the victim had multiple surgeries and still suffers from permanent eye damage.
The Douglasville Police Department worked diligently to investigate the matter and preserve the evidence. Testimony was provided by several officers, multiple medical providers, and the child and adult victims.
“The victim in this case had to endure multiple egregious incidents of abuse from this defendant. Her courage to stand up to her abuser, not only during these incidents but in court, is a true testament to her resilience and survivorship” said District Attorney Dalia Racine. “We can only hope that her strength serves as a beacon to others suffering from domestic violence to seek help and resources to get out of those terrible scenarios.”
Sentencing is scheduled to take place March 29 in front of Judge McClain.
For anyone in a domestic abuse relationship that needs help there are several resources in Douglas County, including, the Domestic Violence Task Force, which can be reached at 678-715- 1196, and S.H.A.R.E. House, which can be reached at 770-949-0626.
