A Douglasville man was recently convicted of aggravated sexual battery and four counts of child molestation after a week-long trial.
Diego Portilla, 36, was found guilty on all five counts of the crime against the 9-year-old victim.
According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, evidence at trial and court documents:
The allegation came to light when the fourth-grade victim told a school counselor that her relative had been touching her inappropriately.
After the victim’s class attended a ‘good touch vs. bad touch’ presentation, she disclosed to a friend she had experienced bad touching from a relative during the times her mother was away from the residence.
The victim described multiple incidents where Portilla had sexually assaulted her, including an incident a few days prior to watching the presentation.
The incidents happened from May 2019 through January 2020 at the victim’s residence.
All the incidents occurred when the victim’s mother was away from the home either shopping or working.
The victim told law enforcement that she didn’t tell her mother because she was afraid and feared retaliation from Portilla against her mother.
During an interview with investigators, Portilla admitted he had molested the victim on multiple occasions and gave investigators further details of the incidents.
Portilla was arrested on Jan. 24, 2020. He was granted a $50,000 bond but didn’t bail out of jail until Feb. 13, 2021, according to jail records.
“This child had the courage and ability to speak up to a friend about her abuse,” Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “Her friend was equally courageous in sharing this information with an adult. This case highlights why it is so important for parents and schools to have these difficult conversations about sexual abuse with our children.”
Sentencing will be at a later date, and Portilla faces a maximum of life in prison plus 80 years.
