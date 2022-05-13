A Douglasville man has been convicted of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of aggravated assault against a former girlfriend.
Tyrek Thomas, 22, was found guilty after a three-day trial before Chief Superior Court Judge William “Beau” McClain.
The jury acquitted Thomas of kidnapping charges stemming from a September 2020 incident at his home.
According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office and evidence presented at trial:
The victim reported that she and Thomas were arguing when he began to physically assault and abuse her.
Thomas punched the victim in the face and stomach and then further escalated the violence by stomping on the victim as she lay defenseless on the ground. Additionally, Thomas threatened the victim with an assault rifle.
After the initial assault, Thomas coerced the victim, who was fearful for her life, into a car and then fled the residence. While in the car, the victim passed out from her injuries.
When she awoke, Thomas was sexually assaulting her. Thomas took the victim back to the residence where he sexually assaulted her again. Thomas held the victim at his home for several days until she was eventually able to convince him to let her leave to return to her home on Sept. 30, 2020.
A grand jury indicted Thomas on Dec. 17 of that year while he was out on a $50,000 bond.
When prosecutors later learned of another allegation of sexual assault by Thomas, they presented an indictment against him. A county grand jury indicted Thomas for the unrelated and subsequent charge of rape.
Based on the new indictment, Thomas was again arrested, and this time was held without bond.
Several witnesses testified against Thomas.
He is facing a maximum of life plus 60 years in prison. Sentencing will be set for a later date.
The rape case, which occurred against another victim, remains pending, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
“It is unimaginable the trauma that this victim had to endure at the hands of the defendant,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “The jury returning a just verdict and holding the defendant accountable for his heinous conduct is a small step in this victim’s journey to healing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.