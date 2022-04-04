A Douglas County jury convicted a man for a 2019 attack on a woman at his residence.
Earl Hagger, 57, was convicted of aggravated sodomy, aggravated battery and aggravated assault after the jury deliberated for less than an hour on March 24, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The woman told Douglas County deputies she was at Hagger’s residence when he started to get physical with her, according to the DA’s Office.
During the incident, officials said Hagger sodomized the victim. As she tried to fight back, Hagger began to hit her with a stick, which caused extensive bruising, swelling and a broken arm, according to authorities.
The incident happened on Jan. 7, 2019 at Hagger’s Chattahoochee Drive residence in Douglasville, according to an arrest warrant.
Several hours after the attack, Hagger drove the victim back to her Atlanta residence. After calling 911, the victim was taken to Grady Hospital.
An examination by doctors at the hospital determined that the victim suffered two broken vertebrae, which were sustained during the incident, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
During the trial, Hagger testified on his behalf, and disclosed that he had prior convictions for rape and aggravated sodomy in 1984 in Fulton County.
“While this verdict will not fully heal the victim, we believe this will be a stepping stone for her along this path,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “Our collaboration (with law enforcement), along with the victim’s courageous testimony, allowed us to secure a conviction for the horrific acts this victim had to endure.”
Sentencing will be scheduled for a later date.
