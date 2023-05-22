A Douglas County jury on May 18 returned a verdict convicting 25-year-old Devario Cooper of aggravated stalking, terroristic threats, criminal damage to the property, and obstruction of an officer.
Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain presided over the matter.
According to the Douglas County DA’s Office and evidence presented at trial:
On Dec. 21, 2021, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in regard to a threats call.
The victim related to law enforcement that Devario Cooper, whom she had a Temporary Protective Order against, was calling their daughter stating he was going to come over to the residence to damage their vehicles and he did not care if the police showed up.
The victim was able to share an audio recording of the threats with law enforcement.
While law enforcement was present on scene, Devario called their daughter’s cell phone again, at which time a law enforcement deputy spoke with him over the phone.
The defendant advised that he was on his way to the residence and for law enforcement to get ready for him.
A BOLO was sent out describing the defendant’s vehicle. A short while later, Cooper’s vehicle was spotted by law enforcement driving into the neighborhood at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle jumped the curb in front of the residence narrowly missing law enforcement before it collided with a neighbor’s fence.
Cooper then exited the vehicle brandishing a large knife and headed towards law enforcement.
Despite numerous commands, Cooper did not release the knife, at which time, a taser was deployed to subdue him. Despite being tased, Cooper still held onto the knife.
Finally, after another round of being tased, he dropped the knife, at which point law enforcement approached Cooper and was able to—after much resistance, arrest him.
“I commend the great work and courage of law enforcement that arrived on-scene to protect this family and others from the dangerous behaviors of this defendant,” Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “We appreciate the jurors swift verdict ensuring that the defendant is held accountable for these actions and keeping our county safe.”
Sentencing is scheduled for May 30.
