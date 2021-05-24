A Douglas County jury found a man guilty of trafficking heroin and cocaine after a three-day trial last week.
Herman Braxton, 45, faces up to 61 years in prison if he is given the maximum sentence and the sentences are run consecutively, District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a release.
“Heroin and cocaine are a scourge on our communities, they ruin lives and relationships, and lead in all too many cases to death,” Racine said.
Braxton’s trial took place between May 17-19.
According to the DA’s Office and evidence presented at trial:
On May 8, 2019, at around 4 p.m., an officer with the Felony Interception Narcotics Detection (FIND) unit observed Braxton driving on Interstate 20 West Bound going well below the speed limit, and causing traffic to back up behind him. The officer caught up to Braxton, and when he did so Braxton changed lanes. The officer observed Braxton fail to maintain his lane of travel, and that the window tint was too dark, in violation of the law.
The officer conducted a traffic stop on the side of the Interstate, and when he approached Braxton’s vehicle the officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car. The officer then deployed his K-9 drug detection dog, which then alerted on vehicle, indicating the presence of drugs. When officers searched the vehicle, they found 4 ounces of heroin, 4 ounces of cocaine, and half-an-ounce of suspected marijuana, as well as $5,800 in cash. Braxton has an extensive criminal history in Alabama, and was convicted of four aggravated assaults in four shootings, and an aggravated assault for striking a police officer with his vehicle.
“Sadly, Interstate 20 is a popular conduit to traffic and transport drugs between Birmingham, Alabama, and Atlanta,” Racine said. “It’s not uncommon for our officers to find drugs in such large quantities as a result.”
For scale, there are 28 grams in an ounce. A trafficking amount of heroin is at least 4 grams, while a trafficking amount of cocaine is at least 28 grams, or one ounce.
The punishment for trafficking is based on the weight of the drugs, so Braxton is facing up to a mandatory minimum of 10 years and maximum of 30 years on the cocaine charge and a mandatory minimum of 25 years with a maximum of 30 years on the heroin. His total possible sentence could be 61 years if the sentences are run consecutively.
Braxton awaits sentencing at a later date.
Braxton’s trial between was among the most recent in Douglas County Superior Court since Chief Justice Harold Melton of the Georgia Supreme Court permitted resumption of jury trials. Precautions taken to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 included social distancing, mask wearing, and limiting the number of people in the courtroom.
