A Douglas County man has been convicted of trafficking heroin, manufacturing marijuana and other offenses.
Nekia Cook, 47, was found guilty by a jury after a week-long trial, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
The prosecution was led by Assistant District Attorney Nelly Ndounteng and assisted by Assistant District Attorney Madeline Ross.
Chief Superior Court Judge William H. ‘Beau’ McClain presided over the trial.
According to the DA’s office and evidence presented at trial:
On July 21, 2020, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a domestic call at a local residence.
When law enforcement arrived, Cook was exiting the rear of the residence. Originally, Cook advised law enforcement that no one else was in the home.
However, a female exited the residence after Cook’s statement. The female reported to law enforcement she believed another female was still in the home. Law enforcement then entered the residence to clear the residence due to the originating call being based on a domestic dispute.
As officers were clearing the home, Cook made a statement to the female that his life was ruined due to him having firearms and marijuana in the home.
Law enforcement officers witnessed these statements, and they were recorded on body camera.
While clearing the residence, law enforcement discovered a marijuana grow operation in one of the bedrooms. A search warrant was then obtained for the residence.
During the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement recovered multiple boxes of ammunition and firearms, over 11 grams of heroin, 76 marijuana plants, six grams of methamphetamine, and multiple items used to grow and distribute marijuana, including scales, grinders, plant food, grow lights, and fertilizer.
“We are proud of the work of our law enforcement partners and our team in ensuring that drug traffickers are held accountable and removed from Douglas County,” Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “Drug addiction is a far-reaching epidemic that impacts all of us in many ways. We will not allow those who push these substances to continue to poison our community.”
After hearing all the evidence and testimony, the jury convicted Cook of trafficking heroin, manufacturing marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects.
Sentencing for Cook will be held on Aug. 8.
