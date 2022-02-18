A Douglasville man was convicted on multiple counts of aggravated assault stemming from an argument his girlfriend had with a co-worker over guacamole.
Dakota Pitts, 26, was found guilty by a jury during a week-long trial on four counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
Pitts, co-defendant Coren Boye-Owusu, 35, was convicted of tampering with evidence charges stemming from the June 6, 2019 incident at a Thornton Road restaurant.
According to the District Attorney’s office, Boye-Owusu was a cook at Applebee’s and got into an argument with a co-work over an order of guacamole.
The victim was a server at the restaurant.
It turned into a physical altercation, according to a District Attorney’s news release of the trial.
When Boye-Owusu shift ended, Pitts arrived to pick her up.
The victim’s shift ended an hour later as Boye-Owusu and Pitts remained on the property.
Another physical altercation occurred between Boye-Owusu and the victim as she was leaving.
Pitts began firing a handgun in the direction of the victim and the victim’s family.
A bystander was shot in the ankle and a vehicle and restaurant also sustained some damage.
Boye-Owusu tried to conceal the weapon after the shooting in some pine straw, according to the District Attorney’s office.
During the trial, Pitts defense tried to assert it was self-defense and defense of others to justify the shooting.
There was testimony from deputies from the Sheriff’s Department, multiple witnesses and surveillance video during the trial.
“The citizens of Douglas County should be able to enjoy a meal at a local eatery without the worry of gun violence,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “By holding these offenders responsible, we are sending a message that Douglas County will remain a place where law-abiding citizens can enjoy, work and reside.”
Sentencing for both will occur at a later date. Pitts is facing a maximum of 95 years in prison while Boye-Owusu is facing a maximum of three years.
