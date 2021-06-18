A suspect is dead after pointing a gun at an officer during a dispute at a local apartment complex early Friday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Douglasville police responded to a domestic dispute involving a person with a gun at around 4:06 a.m. at the Crestmark Apartment Homes in Lithia Springs, according to the GBI.
When the first officer arrived, he encountered Carlos Jackson, 43, of Decatur, in the breeze way of an apartment building in the complex, the GBI said in a release.
Jackson was armed with a rifle and pointed the rifle at the officer, according to the GBI. The officer fired his gun, striking Jackson, the GBI said.
Jackson jumped from the second floor and ran from the officer into the woods behind the apartment complex, the GBI said. Jackson was found dead in the woods behind the complex at about 7:12 a.m. Friday by members of the DPD SWAT Team, according to the GBI.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The GBI said it will continue to conduct an independent investigation and once complete, it will be turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.
