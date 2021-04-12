Man dies in early morning house fire Sunday

A local man died early Sunday morning after his home caught fire.
The fire started around 4:50 a.m. at the house on Christy Ridge Drive off of Anneewakee Road, according to Douglas County Fire Chief Robert Jolivette.
Several crews were called out to the scene, including assistance from the Fulton County Fire Department.
Jolivette said that family members at the scene indicated that a relative was inside the home.
A body wasn’t immediately recovered from the scene on Sunday, Jolivette said.
A fire crew returned Monday morning and located the deceased’s body in the garage area of the two-story home.
“Several neighbors reported that they heard some explosions before the fire,” Jolivette said.
No firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze, which totally destroyed the home, according to Jolivette.
He said some propane tanks were located in the home.
Jolivette said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“At this point, we really don’t know what happened,” Jolivette said.
