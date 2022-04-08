A Douglasville man who authorities say led a nearly eight-hour police standoff following a shooting faces several charges.
Garland Dwight Wilson, 29, was arrested Tuesday morning after shooting a girlfriend in the lobby of a Westmoreland Plaza hotel following an argument.
Wilson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as drug, cruelty to children, theft by receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, battery, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon charges.
Tyesha Renee Smith, 23, was treated at an Atlanta hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to Douglasville Police Department Maj. J.R Davidson.
DPD was called to the Comfort Inn at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday to investigate the shooting.
Wilson fired four to five shots at Smith following an argument, according to police. Davidson declined to reveal details of the argument.
Wilson barricaded himself in a room rented by acquaintances. At around 8 a.m., the police SWAT team was able to get Wilson to surrender.
According to a news release, Wilson chased Smith from her hotel room at the Days Inn on Westmoreland Plaza to the lobby of the nearby Comfort Inn after an argument.
He then fired about four to five shots.
Smith was treated at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, according to DPD.
No other injuries were reported during the incident.
Wilson is being held in the county jail without bond.
