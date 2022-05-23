A homeless man faces peeping tom charges after recording a female in a bathroom stall at a convenience store on Fairburn Road.
Sean Robinson, 24, allegedly placed the camera portion of his cellphone under the stall in the female bathroom at the QuikTrip to ‘record, photograph, or observe’ the victim’s activity of using the bathroom, according to an arrest warrant.
In addition, Robinson is charged with unlawful eavesdropping/surveillance and loitering charges for the May 15 incident at 2042 Fairburn Road.
When the female victim tried to confront Robinson for watching her in the bathroom, he walked away and hid in some bushes, according to the arrest warrant. Robinson tried to ‘evade apprehension’ when law enforcement was called, according to the arrest warrant.
Robinson was denied bond.
