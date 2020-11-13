Assault charges against a Douglas County deputy are among the four charges against a 30-year-old man that had New Manchester High on lockdown for three hours on Monday.
An arrest warrant against James Prevost charges him with firing a shot over a deputy’s head when he attempted to make an arrest.
The incident happened Monday around noon in a subdivision in front of New Manchester High. The school was immediately put on lockdown after getting notification from the sheriff’s office.
Bond has been denied for Prevost, who was convicted on a felony drug charge earlier this year in Cobb County.
In addition to the charge of assault on an officer, Prevost also faces charges of second degree property damage, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, firearm possession during a crime and having weapons in a school safety zone, according to jail records.
Deputies were called to his residence after Prevost fired an assault rifle through the window of a homeowner in the area, according to the arrest warrant. No one was injured during that incident.
When deputies attempted to question Prevost, he fired a shot over the officer’s head, according to the arrest warrant.
On Monday, Capt. Elmer Horn confirmed that the S.W.A.T. unit was on the scene. He said Prevost was taken into custody without further incident.
Horn said Prevost was then transported to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.
“No one was injured, and no was shot,” Horn said on Monday. “It appears the man had some mental issues.”
New Manchester went into lockdown around 12:15 p.m. with all doors to the school being secured and no one being allowed in or out of the building, according to Douglas County Schools spokesperson Portia Lake.
Lake said the gate leading up to the school was also locked. The lockdown was lifted at 3:14 p.m. once the school district got clearance from the sheriff’s office.
“All our kids are safe, and they went on with their normal routine,” Lake said.
