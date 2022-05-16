Douglasville Police Officer Lee Thomas told Patrick Canada that the only reason he showed up for his sentencing hearing Monday was for him to see his face.
Thomas was one of the first responding officers on the scene Aug. 7, 2016, when Canada fatally shot his step-grandfather, Douglas Henn, then shot and beat his grandmother, Pamela Henn, at the home he shared with them.
Canada, 31, shot at Thomas with a rifle, and the bullet lodged in his department-issued gun, which prevented it from striking the officer.
“It is a day I will always remember since that is the day I almost lost my life,” said an emotional Thomas, who wiped his eyes several times during his statements.
“My family has had to live with this, and I’ve had to live with this,” Thomas said. “I will never forgive you for what happened to me that night. I hope I can move on and heal from this.”
Thomas was one of three witnesses that give impact statements before Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams, who sentenced Canada to life in prison with the possibility of parole on the murder charges and two 20 year sentences on aggravated assault charges.
All the sentences are to run concurrently.
Several family members, who became emotional during the testimony, were sitting on the front row as the witnesses testified.
Thomas told Adams he is usually more ‘composed,’ especially as a police officer.
“I did my job that night,” Thomas said. “I remember your grandmother begging me to save her. Mr. Canada, I’m so glad you came out that house with your hands up, it is the only reason you are alive today.”
The trial had been put off since 2017, when Canada was deemed incompetent to stand trial.
A psychological evaluation was ordered after Canada attempted suicide in October of 2016 at the county jail.
He was sent to Central State Hospital.
On Oct. 27, 2021, a psychologist from Central State Hospital informed the court that Canada was competent to stand trial.
Canada decided to plea guilty to the murder and aggravated assault charges instead of going to trial.
Canada’s aunt, Lauren Henn, spoke via video to the court and thanked him for not putting the family through a trial.
“Father’s Day is the worst day of my life,” Henn told Canada, who was seated in a jail jumpsuit next to his two attorneys.
“You did a terrible thing,” Henn said. “You killed the person my mother called the love of her life.”
Pamela Henn gave an emotional statement and even blamed herself for Canada’s actions.
“Doug used Patrick to get drugs,” Pamela Henn said. “How could I not see this happening in my own home? This is on me not knowing what was going on in my home. How can he take my grandson and destroy his life. I’m so sorry. I will spend the rest of my life thinking about this. The Patrick that I know wasn’t present that night.”
Adams called this one of the ‘worst cases I’ve heard’ in her six years on the bench.
She also chastised Pamela Henn for the statement about her late husband and the drug accusations.
“I don’t think it is right to talk about him without him being here to defend himself,” Adams said. “I take in consideration of closure to the family when it comes to sentencing. This is a heinous crime perpetrated against your grandmother. The extent of your act is far reaching. You will have time to reflect on your acts.”
Before his sentencing, Canada apologized to his family and the other victims.
“To my grandmother and police officer, I’m sorry,” he said as he stood facing Adams in a beige jail jumpsuit and shackles. “I’m going to spend some years thinking about this. I regret it. I’ve spent time coming to grips with this myself.”
The sentencing came from the recommendation of the District Attorney’s Office after consulting with the victims.
“The impact of this case on the victims and family members will continue on beyond this resolution,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “The tragedy of that day’s events has rippled through so many lives. We hope that this case finally being closed will continue to usher them through the path of healing. We are grateful for what can only be described as the selfless heroics of Office Altman and the Douglasville Police Department in stopping Canada that day. The officers put themselves in grave danger and ended up saving lives, even the life of Patrick Canada. I’m proud of our team’s relentless efforts led by ADA (Robert) Schollmeyer to fight for justice in this case.”
