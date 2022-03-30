The Douglas County grand jury returned true bills of indictment March 18 in 19 criminal cases including a Decatur man charged with aggravated assault.
Marques Hull, 28, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of firearm during commission of a felony and two counts of possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Hull is accused of pointing a gun at two people on Feb. 10, 2022.
He was convicted in DeKalb County on Nov. 9, 2009 on robbery charges.
Hull is currently in the jail without bond while awaiting another court appearance.
In a separate case, a 15-year old Douglasville male was indicted on aggravated sexual battery charges.
The teenager is accused of using his fingers to inappropriately touch a female at his Sutton Place residence. The alleged incidents occurred between July 1, 2020 and Dec. 13, 2020, according to an arrest warrant.
He was originally denied bond on Dec. 21, 2020, but was later granted bond under certain conditions.
The teenager is out on a $15,000 bond and had to move to another residence, have no contact with victim, have no unsupervised contact with other minors and undergo a psycho sexual evaluation, according to court records.
Other cases indicted by the grand jury include:
• Antonio Baker, crossing the guard lines with drugs
• Silas Greene, criminal damage to property
• Tami Graben, aggravated assault
• Alsha Meghee, aggravated assault
• Matthew Jordan, aggravated sexual battery
• Justin Daniel, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
• Darese Leakes, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Deandre Lovelace, theft by taking
• Brian Darby, aggravated assault
• Blake Whitmore, theft by taking
• Mickey Malone, theft by taking
• Jordan Gresham-Hall, theft by taking
• Oscar Hercules, possession of Schedule I controlled substance
• Marques Hull, possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies
• Devario Cooper, criminal damage to property
• Kemoni Square, terroristic threats or acts
• Steven Waugh, possession of meth
• Edward Dean, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
