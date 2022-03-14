A Douglasville man was indicted on numerous charges, including stealing from a neighbor who was having renovation work done on his house.
Hunter Fitch, 26, was among 19 cases that a grand jury indicted on March 4.
Fitch faces burglary, theft and drug charges, according to the indictment.
Fitch allegedly took several items valued at $3,500 from a house that was being remodeled, according to an arrest warrant.
Fitch entered the house on McIntosh Road, and allegedly took the items, an arrest warrant stated.
Among the items taken from the vacant home were 40 feet of metal wrapped wire, a bucket with wire and receptacle boxes in it, a green hole puncher set, dent pulling tool, and sheet rock hand tools, according to the arrest warrant.
According to two other warrants, Fitch had approximately two grams of marijuana in a glass tube.
The officers also found a clear bag tied in a knot with meth, according to drug possession warrants.
Fitch was also indicted for theft by receiving stolen property when a Stihl backpack blower, belonging to West Pines Golf Course, was found in his possession, according to an arrest warrant.
Fitch told investigators that he “got the blower from a guy down the street near his mom’s house,” the warrant stated.
A possession of drug related objects warrant stated that Fitch had seven pipes, two digital scales, four grinders and a 100 gram weight, at his home on McIntosh Road.
A criminal use of article with alternate ID warrant stated that Fitch had a crossbow with scratched out serial number in his possession.
Fitch was arrested on Feb. 5, and is being held in jail without bond, according to jail records.
Other indictments returned by the grand jury March 4 include:
• Justin Coles, terroristic threats and acts
• Elizabeth Turbyfield, trafficking in illegal drugs
• Zachary Smith, aggravated stalking
• Jimmy Galloway, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Timothy Crowder, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent.
• Jennifer Chambers, possession of meth
• Jayden Jordan, theft by receiving stolen property
• James Parker, possession of meth
• Tishon Washington, terroristic threats and acts
• Deashia Gibson, interference with government property
• Hunter Fitch, theft by taking
• Kenneth Hamilton, possession of a controlled substance
• Jamel Cole, possession of marijuana
• James Robinson, aggravated assault
• Lonnie Damron, burglary second degree
• Tana Armstrong, aggravated assault
• Javon Flowers, obstruction of an officer
• Deantrae Evans, aggravated assault.
