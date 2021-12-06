A Carrollton man has been indicted on five charges including theft by shoplifting and public indecency stemming from an incident at a Douglasville gas station.
Donald Holland, 35, allegedly stole a slice of pizza at RaceTrac on Fairburn Road, urinated in public at the gas station and tried to punch a police officer during the arrest, according to arrest warrants.
Holland was one of 21 criminal cases where true bills of indictment were returned by a Douglas County grand jury on Dec. 3.
A theft by shoplifting warrant stated that Holland took two slices of pizza valued at less than $5 from the Racetrac location on Fairburn Road.
He is also accused of damaging $110.96 worth of protein bars, according to an arrest warrant.
A disorderly conduct warrant stated that Holland urinated on the floor and was “loud and using profanity” at the location.
He was also indicted for obstruction to law enforcement when he attempted to punch an officer with a closed fist twice in the face, according to a warrant.
Holland was arrested on Oct. 17 and remains in the county jail after bond was denied.
Other indictments
• Marchell Lee, burglary
• Jeffrie Jones, criminal damage to property
• Jermaine Martin, battery
• Devine Farley, aggravated assault
• Thomas Kase, Leonard McCoy, Rawiwan Laokiatchai and Susan McCoy, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute
• Michael Hunter, criminal damage to property
• Michael Brown, John Dale and Debra Engram, trafficking meth
• Eric Braud, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Christina Orman, burglary
• Barrington Thompson, aggravated assault
• Dominic Brown, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Joshua Henry and Joshua McCounly, burglary
• Tavarious Jenking, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Earl Collins, failure to register as a sex offender
• Ariel Vera-Gonzalez, aggravated sexual battery
• Andra Thurman, aggravated assault
• Anthony James, aggravated stalking
• Ricky Moon, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Matthew Glass, financial transaction card fraud
• Travis McDougal, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
