Bus Accident

 DCSS/Special

A motorist was killed Tuesday afternoon when the Ford Windstar van he was driving collided head-on with a Douglas County school bus, officials said.

The bus was transporting Factory Shoals Elementary School students when it was hit around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Mount Vernon Road near the Abbey Lane subdivision off Cedar Trace Road, according to Portia Lake, director of public information for the Douglas County School System.

