A motorist was killed Tuesday afternoon when the Ford Windstar van he was driving collided head-on with a Douglas County school bus, officials said.
The bus was transporting Factory Shoals Elementary School students when it was hit around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Mount Vernon Road near the Abbey Lane subdivision off Cedar Trace Road, according to Portia Lake, director of public information for the Douglas County School System.
An ambulance transported one of the Factory Shoals Elementary School students to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston, Lake said. Parents transported five other children to the hospital for medical attention.
The driver of the van, who officials say died at the scene, was identified Tuesday night by the Georgia State Patrol as Johnathan Wimpey. Wimpey’s van was travelling east on Mount Vernon and crossed the center line and struck the bus head-on, according to the State Patrol.
All 18 students on board the bus escaped the crash with minor injuries, Lake said.
Lake said a District Crisis Team planned to be on site at Factory Shoals Wednesday to speak with the students involved in the accident.
Albert Rivenburgh lives on Mount Vernon Road and witnessed the accident.
Lake said the former New York veteran firefighter ran on board the bus to get the students and the driver off the bus. Once he put the fire out and got the remaining students off the bus to safety, he attempted first aid on the SUV driver.
Rivenburgh said the bus was quickly filling with smoke, but the students on board knew how to evacuate safely.
“I was pleased to see that everyone knew the safety drill,” Rivenburgh said. “They were so happy to see that everything was going to be okay and they were safe.”
Factory Shoals Elementary Principal Tosha Wright said she is also grateful her students are safe.
“I am feeling extremely grateful and full right now,” Wright said. “When you hear the word accident, you don’t know what to think. The students know what to do. Students did everything they learned in their bus evacuation drills precisely. They got off the bus safely and calmly,” Wright said. “Our school family is happy our students are safe and with minimal injuries. We are all extremely blessed.”
