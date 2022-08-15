A Carrollton man was arrested for shoplifting a little over $1,500 worth of merchandise in paint, trash bags, laundry detergent and power tools from a home improvement store.
Willie Turman, 62, was arrested a few miles away from Home Depot after allegedly taking $1,519 worth of items on the afternoon of Aug. 8 on Douglas Boulevard.
Turman wheeled a shopping cart with a pair of power drills and weed eaters and two five gallon paint containers to his vehicle in the parking lot without paying, according to an arrest warrant.
He also had an air tower, three Tide detergents, two Gain detergents, a Tide Liquid Clean, one carton of 42-gallon trash bags, a 45 ounce container of Mr. Clean and one bottle of Ajax dish soap in the shopping cart, according to an arrest warrant.
He tried to flee arrest by going 55 mph in a 35 mph zone on Highway 5, an arrest warrant stated.
Turman was finally stopped at the Veterans Memorial Highway and John West Road intersection, according an arrest warrant.
Turman is also charged with driving while license suspended when Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered his Georgia license had been suspended since December of 1993.
Turman is being held without bond in the county jail.
