A Douglas County jury on May 25 returned a verdict convicting 47-year-old Pierre Lang of criminal attempt to commit a felony — rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy and incest.

The prosecution team was led by Assistant District Attorneys Tornear’e Wiggins and Ansley House. Investigator Erin Garner with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was the lead law enforcement on the case. Superior Court Judge Deah Warren presided over the matter.

Trending Videos