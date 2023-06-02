A Douglas County jury on May 25 returned a verdict convicting 47-year-old Pierre Lang of criminal attempt to commit a felony — rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy and incest.
The prosecution team was led by Assistant District Attorneys Tornear’e Wiggins and Ansley House. Investigator Erin Garner with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was the lead law enforcement on the case. Superior Court Judge Deah Warren presided over the matter.
According to the Douglas County DA’s Office and evidence presented at trial:
On April 16, 2022, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was called out to speak with a juvenile who had fled her residence due to her father, Pierre Lang, having a gun and attempting to rape her.
The victim met with an investigator and described what occurred leading up to her calling for help.
The victim stated the defendant was laying in the bed with her when he undressed and began to touch her inappropriately and forced the victim to touch his body.
The defendant’s behavior escalated and Lang committed various acts of penetration and sodomy against the victim. The victim told Lang she was tired which caused him to stop the abuse.
As Lang stood up from the bed and turned around to leave, the victim was able to grab her cell phone and take a picture of Lang standing nude in front of her. The timestamp of the photo, which was shown to law enforcement during the investigation, correlated with the time of the attack.
Lang left the bedroom. The victim then ran out of the house to call law enforcement to report Lang’s abuse.
District Attorney Dalia Racine stated, “The bravery of this young lady to fight for herself and her safety is remarkable. We are proud of law enforcement and our team for standing next to her, believing her, and giving her a voice.” Racine stated, “If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, please reach out and find help.”
After hearing all the evidence and testimony, the jury returned a verdict convicting Pierre Lang of criminal attempt to commit rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, and incest. Lang was sentenced to life serve 40 years immediately following the verdict.
