A Douglasville man convicted of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated assault was sentenced on Monday to life in prison plus 60 years to serve.
Following a three-day trial on May 5, Tyrek Thomas, 22, was found guilty of the charges against a woman he was romantically involved with.
Chief Superior Court Judge William “Beau” McClain handed down the sentence.
“Nothing can give the victim back what was taken from her, but the court’s sentence in this case ensures that Mr. Thomas cannot and will not harm another member of our community,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “I wish and hope that these crimes didn’t occur, but when they do, we will work to punish the lawbreakers severely.”
The conviction stems from a September 2020 incident at Thomas’ home.
According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office and evidence presented at trial:
The victim reported that she and Thomas were arguing when he began to physically assault and abuse her.
Thomas punched the victim in the face and stomach and then further escalated the violence by stomping on the victim as she lay defenseless on the ground. Additionally, Thomas threatened the victim with an assault rifle.
After the initial assault, Thomas coerced the victim, who was fearful for her life, into a car and then fled the residence. While in the car, the victim passed out from her injuries.
When she awoke, Thomas was sexually assaulting her. Thomas took the victim back to the residence where he sexually assaulted her again. Thomas held the victim at his home for several days until she was eventually able to convince him to let her leave to return to her home on Sept. 30, 2020.
